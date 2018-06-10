VIDEO: Black bear removed from tree by Michigan fire department, DNR

A black bear was removed from a tall tree Sunday morning in Michigan.

The Roscommon Township Fire Department was called to assist the Michigan DNR to remove a black bear from a tree in Denton Township.

The department posted video of the removal to their Facebook page.

"Initially the bear was approximately 20 feet up! The tranquilizing process cause him to climb to approximately 65 feet! We are very pleased the situation ended peacefully with this amazing animal unharmed and no confrontation between him and citizens!"

The bear will be tagged and released back into his natural habitat.

