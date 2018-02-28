Video captures brawl between customer, employees at Asian Corned Beef restaurant in Detroit

DETROIT - A wild brawl between workers and a customer was caught on camera inside a restaurant on Detroit's east side.

Video shows two workers at Asian Corned Beef going at it with an irate customer, but the restaurant said there's much more to the story.

The incident happened Saturday at the restaurant on Gratiot Avenue near Six Mile Road. Asian corn beef is corned beef fried in a wrapper like an egg roll. The restaurant is a popular Detroit original.

Nikki World, a fan of the restaurant, was waiting for her order when a fight broke out between an angry customer and one of the managers.

"Listen, Asian Corned Beef, I love Asian Corned Beef," World said. "I like the egg rolls, they're so crispy, with cheese oozing out."

The argument escalated, and when it appeared the customer had opened a door to get into the employees area, the manager and another employee rushed at the man and started beating him.

"You should not get beat down if you have a complaint," World said. "I don't think so. But he had one, and that happened."

But restaurant employees said there's much more to the story. Jevon Martin, the district manager, said the customer was intoxicated.

The man's order was incorrect, so Martin said he paid for the new order to try to make it right, but the customer was still making threats.

"He grabbed my general manager, and from that point on, we had to escort him out the door," Martin said.

Three calls were made to 911, and the business's management insists the customer was the aggressor.

Now the dining room is locked up and employees are worried that the man will come back.

"We have the right to protect ourselves within our grounds," Martin said.

Management said the restaurant is in light to become a Project Green Light partner with the city of Detroit. Martin said once the cameras go in, arguments can be handled more easily.

Police arrived at the scene after the fight and couldn't find the customer. Restaurant managers said they don't want to press charges.

