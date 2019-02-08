VIDEO: Clinton Township police seek two men after series of thefts

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in connection with a series of robberies and home invasions in Clinton Township.

According to authorities, the two men were seen stealing items from garages and sheds. A surveillance camera captured the two men on video Monday in the backyard of a home near the intersection of Faulman and Griswald Streets.

You can watch the video above.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7847.