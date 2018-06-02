VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sinking sailboat in Lake Erie

A passenger swims toward a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor after his sailing vessel became disabled and drifted into the Edgewater breakwall in Cleveland, June 2, 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from the water Saturday after their vessel became disabled and drifted into a breakwall.

According to authorities, the Coast Guard received a mayday call just before noon from a boat that had collided with the Edgewater Beach breakwall. A boat was sent out to assist.

The boat crew safely retrieved one person from the water and devised a plan to rescue the remaining two people from the vessel. All three people, two men and one woman, were then safely transferred to shoreside emergency medical services where they were evaluated for mild hypothermia.

The Coast Guard urges boaters to have their vessels checked to make sure everything is in proper working order. Additionally, make sure there are enough life jackets on board for every passenger.

