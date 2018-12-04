VIDEO: Construction at Michigan Central Station on Dec. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company is beginning the first phase of construction at Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

For starters, Ford plans to winterize the 105-year-old building in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. The building needs to be dried out from extensive water damage it sustained over the years and stabilizing the structure will be necessary before any further work can be done, the automaker said.

VIEW: Ford details 1st phase of construction at Michigan Central Station in Detroit

The above video shows construction workers outside the building on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. We will be periodically checking in the construction progress.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.