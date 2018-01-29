VIDEO: Cow spotted running down West Michigan highway

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Traffic wasn't mooooooving very quickly on US-131 this weekend - and for good reason.

A cow was spotted hoofing it down the highway on Sunday afternoon in Allegan County. The cow was spotted between Wayland and Dorr around 2:30 p.m., according to WOODTV.

Traffic was slowed to a standstill as the cow galloped down the highway, followed by multiple MSP troopers with their lights on.

WOODTV reports the cow belonged to Silver Dollar Rodeo and was eventually returned home safely.

Watch video captured by a viewer below:

