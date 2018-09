DETROIT - Part of a crane fell onto a construction site Wednesday in the New Center area in Detroit.

The incident was caught on video by Mark Blackwell of WJR. A crane boom fell and crashed into the top corner of the building.

The building is located on West Grand Boulevard just east of the Lodge Freeway.

It's unclear how this happened or how long it will take to remove the boom from the building.

You can watch Blackwell's video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.