VIDEO: Dashcam captures high speed police chase, crash that killed 1, injured 4 in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. - A police dashcam captured a high speed chase Wednesday in Port Huron that ended with a fatal crash.

What happened

Police said a 35-year-old woman driving a white Chevrolet Camaro didn't stop for a police officer who saw her speeding just after 8 a.m. The officer turned on his lights and sirens, but the woman continued driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The driver ran a red light at 24th and Dove streets and hit a pickup truck before hitting another vehicle. The driver of the truck was uninjured and the truck sustained minimal damage, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a 48-year-old woman, was killed. A third vehicle was also struck.

Four people were in the suspect vehicle, police said, and they all sustained injuries.

A loaded handgun that was reported stolen from a Port Huron home in March was in the Camaro, and the driver had an expired driver's license, police said.

Conditions of injured

Kristine Donahue, of Chesterfield Township, was killed in the crash.

The Camaro driver, a Port Huron woman, is in critical but stable condition at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

A 21-year-old passenger from Port Huron is in critical condition at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He has a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for a charge of malicious destruction of property in connection with an arrest through the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, police said.

A 33-year-old passenger from Port Huron is in critical condition at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. He has a criminal bench warrant to failure to appear for a charge of driving with a suspended license, second offense, through the Port Huron Police Department, police said.

A 31-year-old passenger from Port Huron is in critical condition at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens. Police said he has a parole violation warrant for parole absconder for his arrest through the Lansing Tether Unit.

An investigation is ongoing.

