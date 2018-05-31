VIDEO: Dashcam catches rollover crash on I-275 in Farmington Hills after high-speed police chase

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A police dashcam captured a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with a rollover crash on I-275 in Farmington Hills.

Watch the dashcam footage below.

What happened

A Brighton police officer saw a Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. in the Brighton Mall parking lot. The Tahoe was wanted in connection with a felony hit-and-run crash that happened near eastbound I-96 near Pinckney Road a few minutes earlier, according to police.

When the officer tried to stop the Tahoe, the man continued to drive until he was slowed by traffic, officials said. He then directed a hand gesture at the officer and fled east on I-96, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers joined the chase until the driver lost control of the Tahoe and rolled over on southbound I-275 near I-96 and Haggerty Road, police said.

The driver was taken into custody.

Charges for possession of heroin and other drugs are expected, according to authorities.

No officers were hurt, and no police vehicles were damaged, officials said.

