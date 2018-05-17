VIDEO: Dearborn police seek assistance in identifying men wanted in connection to automobile thefts

DEARBORN, Mich. - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying men wanted in connection with multiple larcenies.

According to authorities, early in the morning May 9, many unlocked vehicles in Dearborn were broken into. Police said a handgun, wallets, credit cards and several other personal items were stolen from the unlocked vehicles.

Just after 3 a.m., one of the stolen credit cards was used at a gas station. Surveillance video from the gas station showed three individuals arriving in a silver Cadillac. Police said one individual used the stolen credit card to make a purchase.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the men or knowledge of the thefts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Help Eliminate Auto Theft at 1-800-242-HEAT.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance footage from the gas station is available below.

