VIDEO: Deer crashes through window at fitness center in west Michigan

ROCKFORD, Mich. - A deer in west Michigan was most likely looking to get some cardio in when it crashed through a double pane window at a fitness center in Rockford.

According to WOOD-TV, the deer came crashing into the lobby of MVP Athletic Club-Rockford at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The deer wandered around the gym for a few minutes before trying to smash through another set of windows, before using the main exit doors.

No injuries were reported.

