VIDEO: Detroit police seek attempted gas station arson suspect

Detroit police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted arson on Feb. 10, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted arson that occurred on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, the man entered a gas station located in the 10000 block of Eight Mile Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the man opened a container of lighter fluid from an aisle and poured it on the floor, threatening to set the station on fire. Using a lighter, he failed to set the lighter fluid on fire and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Surveillance footage of the attempted arson can be seen below.

