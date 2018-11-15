VIDEO: Detroit police seek Dodge Charger in connection with deadly shooting on city's east side

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to a double shooting that occurred on Nov. 11, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to a double shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 shot, 1 killed in shooting on Detroit's east side

According to authorities, two 18-year-old men were walking along the 1800 block of East Outer Drive about 3:15 p.m. Sunday when the shooter walked past the men, turned around and fired shots.

One of the men suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected gunman is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "NIKE" on the back, black pants and black shoes.

He was driving a gray or silver Dodge Charger with black stripes on the side of the vehicle.

Surveillance video of the vehicle can be seen below.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 313-338-9436, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.