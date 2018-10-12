VIDEO: Detroit police seek help in identifying men involved in gas station robbery

Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with the brandishing of a handgun and larceny that occured Oct. 8, 2018 (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with brandishing a firearm and conducting a larceny on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, two men entered a gas station located in the 19000 block of Plymouth Road. One showed the handle of a handgun and took miscellaneous items from the store while the other held the door open. The two fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

