VIDEO: Detroit police seek man in connection with fatal shooting on Livernois Avenue

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, a 43-year-old entered an establishment in the 20000 block of Livernois Avenue with a group of people about 2 a.m. on Aug. 12. One member of the group left the location and got into a physical altercation outside. After the confrontation, the 43-year-old man exited the establishment and attempted to navigate the crowd to assist someone, when an unknown assailant fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim.

The Detroit Police Department is looking for a person of interest who was present at the time of the shooting.

Video of the person, who was wearing red, can be seen below.

Anyone who recognizes this person or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.