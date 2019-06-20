VIDEO: Detroit police seek public assistance identifying, locating 2 men in burglary

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a burglary on June 11.

According to authorities, at about 2 p.m., two men broke into a house located in the 200 block of Worcester Place. Several rooms were ransacked by the two, who fled the scene.

Surveillance video captured the men in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

Surveillance video can be seen above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.