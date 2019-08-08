Video: Detroit police seek two men in carjacking, armed robbery

Police looking for two men wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred Aug. 2, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred Friday.

According to authorities, at about 7:40 p.m., two men were sitting in a Chevrolet Yukon in the parking lot of the Motor City Liquor Store on Gratiot Avenue when a black Ford Fusion pulled in and parked in front of the Yukon. Police said two armed men approached the victims on foot and demanded money and their vehicle.

Police said one of the armed men entered the Yukon and the other man entered the Fusion, and they left, traveling southbound on Gratiot Avenue.

Surveillance video can be seen below.

Anyone who has any information about the men is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.