VIDEO: Dog rescued by authorities from the ocean in Florida

DESTIN, Fla. - An officer with Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office rescued a dog from the sea, east of Pensacola, Fla. Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Sgt. Brian Parkton saw what he believed was a sea turtle, but when he took his boat closer, he discovered it was a small, white dog that had fallen off a pontoon boat. The dog eagerly approached the boat and allowed Parkton to take her out of the water and place her in his boat.

She was returned to her family, which had been searching for her in in the water from the pontoon boat.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.