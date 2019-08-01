VIDEO: Livonia man charged after striking Little Caesars employee over pizza order

LIVONIA, Mich. - A Livonia man is facing charges after video showed him assaulting an employee at Little Caesars.

Police said 38-year-old Joseph Thorpe was upset over how his pizza was prepared at the restaurant on Middlebelt Road near 5 Mile Road in Livonia. The video in the player above shows Thorpe reaching across the counter and striking an employee.

Here's the info from Livonia police:

Livonia Police have arrested Joseph Thorpe age 38 of Livonia on misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 9, 2019 at Little Caesar’s Pizza located at 15574 Middlebelt.

An employee informed police Thorpe entered the Little Caesar’s demanding a refund for a pizza he had purchased earlier that evening. Thorpe was upset the pizza had not been prepared to his liking. Thorpe was offered a replacement pizza or refund. An irate Thorpe was then captured on in-store security video striking the female cashier in the face and then being escorted out of the store by a female acquaintance. An alert customer followed them outside to the parking lot and photographed the license plate of the car that they fled the scene in that provided Detectives with a lead that led to Thorpe’s arrest.

On July 24, 2019 Thorpe was charged with misdemeanor Assault and Battery in the 16th District Court. He pled guilty on July 26, 2019. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay $750.00 in fines and costs.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.