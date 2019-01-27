VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with American figure skaters Nathan Bartholomay, Deanna Stellato

DETRIOIT - Local 4 spoke with American figure skaters Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholomay on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

RELATED: WATCH: U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Local 4

Stellato returned to the ice in 2016 after stopping in 2001 due to an injury.

RELATED: VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with American figure skaters Karina Manta, Joseph Johnson

Bartholomay, a two-time U.S. national medalist, has been partnered with Stellato since her 2016 return.

Watch Jamie Edmonds' full interview in the video above.