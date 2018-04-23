VIDEO: Louisiana tornado potentially caught on surveillance camera

GALLIANO, La. - A restaurant surveillance camera picked up a possible tornado in Louisiana on Sunday.

RELATED: VIDEO: Possible tornado touches down in Michigan's Thumb region

WDSU reported that surveillance video from a Sonic drive-in restaurant in Galliano, Louisiana shows debris and damage caused by a possible tornado.

The restaurant was open and serving breakfast to customers when severe winds caused several cars in the parking lot to go airborne.

The National Weather Service said it is sending a survey team to examine the damage caused by the storm.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.