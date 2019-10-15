VIDEO: Man fires liquor bottle into TV at Detroit liquor store

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who was caught on video firing a liquor bottle into a TV at a liquor store.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 28 at the McDonald Drugs and Liquor Store in the 16600 block of Harper Avenue on Detroit's east side, police said.

The man walked into the store with a brown paper bag containing liquor, according to authorities. He spoke to an employee at the counter for about seven minutes, officials said.

The man then took the bottle of liquor and threw it against the flat screen monitor before walking outside, according to authorities.

You can see surveillance video of the man throwing the bottle at the TV above.

Police said the man fled in a blue Ford SUV.

The man is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 190 pounds. He had long black hair in a ponytail, officials said. He was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a black T-shirt, black jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Here's video of the man walking into the store:

