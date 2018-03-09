VIDEO: Man throws bottle through storefront window in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was caught on surveillance video throwing a bottle through a storefront window Saturday in Chesterfield Township.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Market on Gratiot Avenue.

The man walks to the store's parking lot and can be seen throwing a bottle through the the front store window.

Employees and customers were inside at the time of the incident.

The man rand to the adjacent lot after throwing the bottle and headlights can be seen pulling away.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chris Delor at 586-949-3375.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.