VIDEO: Man wanted for home invasion in Chesterfield Township

Police in Chesterfield Township are looking to identify a man who broke into a home and stole multiple items last week.

The break-in was captured on surveillance video (see above).

"On 04/14/2019 at approximately 1:45am, an unknown individual entered a residence on Baker Rd. near 23 Mile Rd. The subject is observed on surveillance video, and was described as a white male with long hair in a pony tail down to his mid back. While inside the residence the subject stole multiple items."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Craig Suppon of the Chesterfield Township Police Department by phone at 586-949-2925 or via email at csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org

