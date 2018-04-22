VIDEO: Maryland bus robber takes off, is hit by SUV

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Maryland man suspected of robbery aboard a bus was hit by a car after he attempted to to flee April 13.

According to authorities, the suspect stole a man's wallet on a bus, WRC-TV reports.

The man discovered his wallet was gone and struggled with the suspect, trying to get it back.

During the struggle, the bus driver stopped the bus, which is when the suspect then ran off the bus and the victim followed him, police said.

While the suspect ran across the westbound lanes of East Gude Drive, a green-colored SUV struck him. The suspect quickly jumped back up and kept running and the SUV kept driving, police said.

It's not clear if the suspect sustained any serious injuries.

Detectives released video Friday and are asking for the public's help to identify the robbery suspect and the SUV driver.

Video of the incident is available below provided by the Maryland County Police Department.

