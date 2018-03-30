VIDEO: Men charged after attempting to break into Livonia gun store, leading police on chase

LIVONIA, Mich. - Two men were charged in connection with attempting to break into a Livonia gun store before leading police on a chase Thursday.

Jermaine Marcel Jackson and Jarick Grant Allen were arraigned Friday.

Watch the chase above.

Police said the owner of Shooters Service at 29465 6 Mile Road was sleeping in the store when he was awoken by two people attempting to smash the front window about 3:45 a.m. The business was also burglarized in December.

Police responded and saw a red Chevrolet Impala parked next to the store. The car fled before being stopped at I-275 and Ann Arbor Road.

Jackson, the passenger, fled on foot and was stopped a few yards away, police said. Allen, the driver, ran across the freeway and was stopped a short time later, police said.

An ax that was used in the attempted break-in was found in the car, police said, and both men confessed to the crime. Allen also confessed to driving the getaway vehicle and not having a license.

Both men are charged with possession of burglar tools, attempted breaking and entering a building with attempt to commit larceny, and resisting arrest.

Allen is also charged with fleeing and alluding a police officer and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended, revoked or denied driver license.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.