VIDEO: Metro Detroit 5-year-old recites powerful poem for Black History Month

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A local five-year-old left adults in tears after reciting a powerful poem for Black History Month this week.

Ypsilanti Community Schools student Ziare Gunn recited the poem "Hey Black Child," written by Useni Eugene Perkins.

Perkins is a distinguished poet and playwright from Chicago.

Hey black child,

Do you know who you are?

Who really are?

Do you know you can be

What you want to be

If you try to be

What you can be?

Watch the inspiring video below and watch Priya Mann's story on Ziare Gunn on Friday's Local 4 News at 5:30.

