VIDEO: Helicopter footage shows Michigan State Police pursue, capture 2 in Flint

By Dane Sager Kelly

A helicopter assisted Michigan State Police in pursuing and apprehending two people in Flint on Dec. 23, 2018. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - A helicopter assisted Michigan State Police in pursuing and apprehending two people Sunday morning in Flint.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle involved was wanted on a felony probation violation and swallowed meth and heroin. The passenger was also on probation at the time.

The two people were taken into custody at about 2 a.m.

Footage from the arrest can be seen below.

