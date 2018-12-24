VIDEO: Helicopter footage shows Michigan State Police pursue, capture 2 in Flint

A helicopter assisted Michigan State Police in pursuing and apprehending two people in Flint on Dec. 23, 2018. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - A helicopter assisted Michigan State Police in pursuing and apprehending two people Sunday morning in Flint.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle involved was wanted on a felony probation violation and swallowed meth and heroin. The passenger was also on probation at the time.

The two people were taken into custody at about 2 a.m.

Footage from the arrest can be seen below.

Trooper 3 assist MSP Flint with a vehicle that flees & then has two suspects run on foot. Both suspects taken into custody on 12/23/18 shortly after 2a.m. Driver wanted on felony probation violation warrant swallows meth and heroin. Passenger currently on felony probation. pic.twitter.com/XQnFUdMDYp — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) December 24, 2018

