VIDEO: Michigan State Police rescue lost, dehydrated, hypothermic hunter

Troopers from the Houghton Lake MSP post were dispatched Nov. 17, 2018 to a rural area of Missaukee County regarding a missing hunter.

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers rescued a lost 59-year-old man from Ohio.

According to authorities, troopers from the Houghton Lake MSP post were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a rural area of Missaukee County regarding a hunter who had not returned from his hunt as planned.

Police responded urgently due to the cold temperatures and the large search area. Over several hours, the search party grew to include seven MSP troopers, two K-9 units, one MSP sergeant, six Deparment of Natural Resources officers and two Missaukee County sheriff's deputies.

At about 11:10 p.m., a K-9 made contact with Donald Sokol, but he was on the opposite side of a deep waterway that they could not safely cross. An MSP helicopter directed the search party to Sokol's location. At this time, the K-9 handler was showing symptoms of hypothermia and had to leave the search for treatment.

When the search party arrived, they found Sokol exhausted, dehydrated and in a hypothermic state. Authorities determined he was too weak to walk out on his own and the terrain was too difficult to carry him.

Troopers and DNR officers rendered first aid while a Coast Guard helicopter came to the location.

Sokol was flown directly to Munson Medical Center, where he was treated.

All authorities involved in the search were medically cleared by about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Videos from the rescue can be seen below.

(3/3) Here is some video of Troopers and DNR officers trying to start a fire to warm the victim. The dedication, teamwork, and professionalism of the troopers and all involved in this rescue remind us why we chose this career. I’m very proud to be a trooper today. pic.twitter.com/98OecGDNx9 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) November 19, 2018

