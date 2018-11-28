Video of police-involved shooting in St. Clair Shores to be released

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will release the results of an investigation into a shooting that left a man and a K-9 dead.

The shooting happened before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 outside the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall on Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores.

The event inside the hall was a baby shower held for Theoddeus Gray, 29, of Detroit, and his girlfriend. Someone called 911 and told police there was a man outside with a gun.

When police arrived Gray was outside. The events that followed left Gray dead, shot by police and police K-9, Axe, dead. Police said Gray opened fire on the dog and an officer returned fire, killing Gray.

Gray's family said Gray didn't have a weapon. After the shooting the Macomb County Sheriff's Department was called to investigate.

Wednesday morning Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is expected to release the results of the investigation, as well as video of what happened that night and still photographs.

Gray family spokesman Oliver Grant said the family is prepared as best they can be for the results.

“As I have indicated in the past and have shared with the family, if evidence is shown that their son did in fact have a gun and in fact did shoot the dog then that’s just another issue the family will have to deal with,” Grant said.

