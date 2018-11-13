Video of triple fatal shooting at Detroit White Castle played in court

DETROIT - Video played during a court hearing Tuesday shows a shooting that killed three people Sept. 9 inside a White Castle restaurant at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Livernois Avenue in Detroit.

The graphic video shows a man with a high-powered weapon firing into the building from the parking lot at about 12:22 a.m. Video from inside the restaurant shows three men getting struck by the bullets and falling to the floor. ClickOnDetroit is not sharing the video due to its graphic nature.

Police said there were actually two men wearing masks who walked up and fired shots into the White Castle. The men then fled on foot.

Deshawn Gadson, 20, Rashwan Harrington, 25, and Trevaughn Anthony, 24, all were killed. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene from multiple bullet wounds, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

William Wilbourn-Little, 29, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm. He faced a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 13. He has been held at the Wayne County Jail.

Detroit police did say they were searching for two suspects and later announced four people had been taken into custody. However, no other suspects have been identified and no other charges have been issued.

William Wilbourn-Little at his arraignment Oct. 13, 2018. (WDIV)

Mother grieves loss of son

Gadson's mother, Tonya Gadson, was still in a state of shock and confusion when Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit spoke to her in September.

"You took my baby from me, you took him from us, his friends, his family, and it don’t make no sense," said Gadson. "I heard he just brought food out to the car, and he went back in and talked to his friends. Whatever happened to him, he didn't deserve that."

Gadson said her son was a father to a little boy. She’s dealing with the fact that her oldest son is gone.

"My brother called me and told me, so when he told me this, I didn't want to believe it,” said Gadson.

Three men were shot dead Sept. 9, 2018 inside a White Castle restaurant in Detroit. (WDIV)

3 fatally shot inside White Castle Sept. 9, 2018. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.