VIDEO: Police pursuit in Roseville after drive-by shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police believe that a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday in Roseville may have been done in retaliation.

According to authorities, at approximately 3 p.m., three teenagers were walking down Pinehurst Street when the driver of a green Chrysler Concorde drove alongside them and opened fire with a handgun.

Police said at least five shots were fired, and no one was struck.

Nearby Roseville police officers heard the gunshots and saw the Concorde leaving the area eastbound on Frazho Road. Police pursued the Concorde before the driver lost control of the vehicle turning onto Barbara Street and collided with a parked vehicle.

Police said the Concorde came to a stop on the yard of a home, where the driver threw a handgun as he ran. A girl was left in the car, who was taken into custody before being released to her parents.

Roseville police set up a perimeter of the area, and a tracking dog was called in in an attempt to locate the driver. Search officers were unable to locate him.

Authorities said none of the parties involved have been cooperative with the investigators. Police said the three teenagers and the girl claim to not have any information on what took place or who the driver is.

Authorities said each time have been questioned, those involved have told a different version of what took place.

Police believe the shooting could be in retaliation for an incident three weeks ago in which a person was stabbed in a fight.

Roseville police detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.