VIDEO: Police seek 4 men after bystander wounded at Detroit gas station shooting

Police are looking for 4 men after a shooting occurred at a Detroit gas station on Sep. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating four men wanted in connection with a shooting that took place Friday on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, just before 4 p.m., a black Chrysler 200 pulled up to a gas station in the 1200 block of Seven Mile Road. Surveillance video captured two men exiting the vehicle and entering the gas station with a backpack. One of the men pulled a gun from the bag and exited the store. Police said two men inside the gas station had handguns and started firing shots out the door. The man who had left with a gun then fired back at the gas station before leaving in the Chrysler.

Police are looking for 4 men after a shooting occurred at a Detroit gas station on Sep. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

Police said a 34-year-old man outside was pumping gas when he was struck by gunfire. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.

Surveillance video from the gas station can be seen below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.