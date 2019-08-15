VIDEO: Police seek public assistance in identifying Grosse Pointe Park vandalism suspects

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating six young men wanted on suspicion of vandalizing several cars.

According to authorities, between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, multiple cars were vandalized with spray paint by six young men on bikes.

Police are asking anyone that lives or has businesses on Wayburn, Balfour, St. Paul, Wayburn and Lakepointe streets, Beaconsfield, Mack and Somerset avenues, and Nottingham Road to review their surveillance cameras to see if the suspects are seen.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Park Detective Bureau at 313-822-7400 or email to publicsafety@grossepointepark.org.

Video of the suspects can be seen above.

