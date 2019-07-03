VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in deadly shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. June 17 in a parking lot in the 11000 block of Harper Avenue. Police said the man got into an argument with a man before firing multiple shots, striking the victim in the back seat of a blue Ford Focus.

The armed man is described by police as about 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a red baseball hat, with a white “B” on the front, a red shirt with the words “Eat Eat” in yellow, black pants and black and white shoes.

Surveillance footage of the armed man can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

