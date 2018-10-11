VIDEO: President Trump welcomes Kanye West to the Oval Office

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West , left, shows a picture of a plane on a phone to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by…

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump Donald has welcomed Kanye West to the White House, and says the rapper “has been a friend for a long time.”

West credits Trump with stopping a potential war with North Korea and is encouraging Trump to swap his usual Air Force One jet for a hydrogen-powered plane.

In a nearly 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, West says he was pressured not to wear his red “Make America Great Again.” West also says that many people believe that if someone’s black, then that person has to be a Democrat.

The White House had said that Trump and West would discuss a range of issues, including manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, which is where West grew up.

Watch video of Kanye and Pres. Trump below:

