Video shows brazen flowers thief on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Neighbors along Outer Drive are on the lookout for a garden thief.

This is after one homeowner's potted plants were stolen off of her front porch. Regina Hilton went home Thursday to find her flowers missing. When she checked her home security video she found a man stealing her plants in broad daylight.

She couldn't believe the video.

"You see him come across the side, coming up on the porch and says, 'You know what, I'm just going to take some flowers today.' And there he goes snatching my flowers, klnocking over a bucket, so brazen in the middle of the day," she said.

Hilton and her husband are now resorting to chaining up their flowers with a lock. Police are worried that the thief could be breaking into houses next.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video needs to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.