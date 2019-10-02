Video shows Detroit fire truck crash into pole at gas station

DETROIT - Surveillance video shows the moments a fire truck crashed into several cars Monday night, bringing down a utility pole at a gas station on Detroit's east side.

No one was seriously hurt after the violent crash that happened along 8 Mile Road near Dequindre Street.

Firefighters who were responding to a call lost control of the vehicle, crashing into several cars, and then into a pole, bringing down power lines.

The crash remains under investigation.

