Video shows Detroit murder suspect run to getaway car

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the people responsible for a fatal shooting on the city's east side and new video could help the investigation.

In the just-released surveillance video a suspect is seen bolting for his getaway car.

Police said he and another suspect had just shot and killed a 27-year-old man at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 19000 block of Spencer Avenue.

One man was described as being in his early to mid-20s and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

