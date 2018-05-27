Video shows Detroit school counselor bullying student with special needs, encouraging him to fight

DETROIT - A Detroit mother is outraged after a video surfaced showing a school counselor bullying her second-grade son with special needs and encouraging him to fight.

Jessica Fuqua said her son's teacher at Brewer Academy said he wasn't paying attention in class so the teacher sent him to see the school counselor, who was acting as a seventh-grade teacher that day. While her son, Christopher, 7, was in the classroom, a seventh-grade student started taunting him.

"The little boy was like, 'If I was Kareem, your brother, I would be beating you up every day,' and he [Christopher] said, 'Well, I will have to fight you, you aren't going to beat me up every day,'" Fuqua said.

The counselor then started provoking Christopher to fight.

"The counselor said, 'Oh you want to fight?' then she starts talking about Don King, Muhammad Ali," Fuqua said. "She said, 'I'll put money on the floor for this fight,' and she went in her purse, and then that's when one of the kids was like, 'Give it to me, give it to me.'"

The school has placed the counselor on administrative leave pending a police investigation.

Fuqua said she has had issues with getting an incident report number and she is looking for a lawyer to take the case further.

