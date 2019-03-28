Video shows good Samaritans stopping attempted carjacking in downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A woman in downtown Detroit was attacked by a man allegedly trying to steal her car.

Police are investigating the March 15 incident and a surveillance camera captured the scene. Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue at 4:45 p.m. when a man opened her driver's door.

She said he yelled at her to move to the passenger seat and tried to push her, but she pushed back. The man fled north on Woodward Avenue after people in the area stepped in to help the woman.

ORIGINAL: Video shows man attempting to carjack woman in Downtown Detroit

Police said this man attempted to carjack a woman in Downtown Detroit on March 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Police said the man is described as black, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a plaid gray and black coat and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

