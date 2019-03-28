Video shows man attempting to carjack woman in Downtown Detroit

An attempted carjacking March 15, 2019 in Downtown Detroit was caught on camera. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man who tried to carjack a woman March 15 in Downtown Detroit.

A surveillance camera captured the incident. Watch the video below.

Police said the 58-year-old victim was sitting in her vehicle in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when a man opened her driver's door. He yelled at her to move to the passenger seat and tried to push her to the seat, but she pushed back.

The man fled north on Woodward Avenue after people in the area stepped in to help the woman.

Police said this man attempted to carjack a woman in Downtown Detroit on March 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Police said the man is described as black, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a plaid gray and black coat and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

