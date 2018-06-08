Video shows man stealing coins from machines at Waterford Township laundromat

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Waterford Township are searching for a man caught on video breaking into a laundromat.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into a laundromat in the 2400 block of Voorheis Road on two separate occasions -- around 10 p.m. Saturday and around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The man broke into a secure area and took keys to coin-operated machines, using them to steal coins from the machines, police said.

The man tried to force open another storage area before leaving, but he was unsuccessful, according to authorities.

The man is described as about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was wearing a T-shirt with a colorful design on the front and pink that stood out, black pants and colorful shoes, police said.

Waterford Township police are searching for a Waterford Township laundromat thief. (WDIV)

Video shows the man breaking into the Waterford Township laundromat. (WDIV)

At times during the break-ins, he was wearing a black coat with a red and white logo on the back, with the No. 13 in a circle and two features trailing downward from the circle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterford Township Police Department at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

You can watch the surveillance video below:

