Video shows man stealing item in CVS parking lot in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - Inkster police are searching for a man in connection with a theft in the parking lot of a CVS store.
Officials said the incident happened at 10:18 a.m. Monday outside the CVS at Cherry Hill and Inkster roads.
You can see surveillance video of the incident above.
Police are searching for a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a white stripe down the side. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.
The man was driving a black, four-door sedan with at least two people inside, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Police provided the following images of the man's car.
