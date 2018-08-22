Video shows man stealing item in CVS parking lot in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - Inkster police are searching for a man in connection with a theft in the parking lot of a CVS store.

Officials said the incident happened at 10:18 a.m. Monday outside the CVS at Cherry Hill and Inkster roads.

You can see surveillance video of the incident above.

Police are searching for a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a white stripe down the side. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The man was driving a black, four-door sedan with at least two people inside, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police provided the following images of the man's car.

Police said there were at least two people inside the car. (WDIV)

The man was in a black, four-door sedan, police said. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.