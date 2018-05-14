Video shows moments before Michigan man is fatally shot by police officer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Dashcam video released by the Royal Oak Police Department shows the moments before a man was fatally shot by a police officer Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home about 3:11 a.m. on the report of a man who stabbed his mother at a home in the 1000 block of Hoffman. The caller said the man also attacked his father by striking him in the head with a guitar.

Cody Reynolds, 20, of Royal Oak, was fatally shot in Royal Oak on Monday, May 14, 2018. (WDIV)

That man, identified by police as 20-year-old Cody Reynolds, was confronted by officers. Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O'Donohue said he was not armed when confronted by officers but "there is no way the officer could have known that."

Officers encountered Reynolds walking away from the home, police said. An officer ordered him to the ground. Police said Reynolds told the officer he had just stabbed his mother. Police said he rushed the officer.

Video shows moments before shooting

The video shows Reynolds walking toward police slowly. The officer tells him to stop. He stops, walks forward a few steps, stops again and puts his hands on his head. He then gets down on the ground, but gets up suddenly and exits the screen. At least five gunshots are heard.

A man is shown on police dashcam video moments before he is fatally shot by a Royal Oak police officer on May 14, 2018. (WDIV)

"After closing the distance with the officer, Cody (Reynolds) very abruptly got on the ground, but then quickly rushed towards the officer in an aggressive manner," reads a statement from the Royal Oak Police Department.

Watch the video here:

Police said the officer "fired at Cody as he was backing up, striking Cody." The officer administered CPR, police said. Reynolds was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

O'Donohue said officers found a knife inside the home.

Reynolds' parents also were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, police said. The mother's stabbing injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Reynolds was on probation for a 2017 conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious injury.

Sheriff's Office investigating

O'Donohue said the officer who fired his weapon has been on the force for at least four years. The chief believes he was doing his job the right way Monday morning when he fired his weapon at the man.

"Based on the preliminary investigation ... there is nothing that really jumps out as misconduct," O'Donohue said.

The chief said the officer will be placed on administrative leave during an investigation. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating this case.

2nd deadly officer-involved shooting in Royal Oak this year

This is the second police officer-involved shooting in Royal Oak in the past two months. A man was shot and killed by Royal Oak police after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop on April 10.

"They're both very separate and distinct instances," O'Donohue said. "It's a challenge but we have to look at these separately."

The chief said that before April's deadly officer-involved shooting the city of Royal Oak had not had such an incident in 20 years.

That case also remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

Watch the Royal Oak police chief's full Monday morning news conference here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.