Video shows perpetrators shattering glass door, robbing MJ Beauty Supply in Inkster

DETROIT - Inkster police are investigating a break-in that happened at MJ Beauty Supply Monday morning.

According to police, at around 5 a.m. Monday Inkster police went to MJ Beauty Supply after an alarm at the business went off.

When officers arrived they discovered that the glass door of MJ Beauty Supply had been shattered and some merchandise was missing. Surveillance video from the store shows the people who broke into the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at 313-563-9850.

