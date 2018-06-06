Video shows thief leaving store empty-handed after attempted smash-and-grab in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit investigators are wondering if another break-in Wednesday morning is connected to a string of break-ins by a large group across the city.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a truck was driven through the front door of State Liquor on Puritan Avenue between Schaefer Highway and Hubbell Avenue. But the thief got away with nothing, police said.

LATEST: 5 men in custody, 3 wanted in connection with about 30 smash-and-grabs

"As soon as I turned in and saw this, I'm like, 'Man, that's a shame,'" a resident said.

"It was just, like, 'Wow, what happened?'" said Chico, a man who lives nearby. "I feel bad for this business. I feel bad for the owner."

The damage at the store turned into somewhat of an attraction as regulars were disappointed that State Liquor was targeted.

Thieves used a pickup truck to smash their way into the liquor store. (WDIV)

The man got into the store after a pickup truck smashed through the gate. (WDIV)

"Nobody deserves this, though," the resident said. "Nobody. I feel bad for the neighborhood. That's what makes the neighborhood look bad."

Three men showed up at the liquor store, with the driver using a pickup truck to ram into the security doors three times.

One of the men climbed over the pickup truck and busted gate with a crowbar in his hand. He tried to pry open the counter door, but he couldn't get in.

He also tried busting into the ATM, but he didn't get anything.

He failed to climb up the security cage before running out of the store empty-handed.

Police are hoping to identify this man in connection with the break-in. (WDIV)

"They're going to make us run away," State Liquor owner Randy Wadie said. "We're going to just shut down, probably, and leave."

Wadie said he's been paying attention to all the break-ins across Detroit this year.

"I just sent my brother a text message last night, and I said, 'I hope they got caught,'" Wadie said. "Five hours, six hours later, I got a call and it happened to me."

Detroit investigators are taking the break-in very seriously. Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the man in the surveillance video is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

State Liquor in Detroit (WDIV)

