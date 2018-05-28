Video shows thieves smashing way into liquor store on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Security video from a liquor store on Detroit's east side shows thieves using a car to smash through the front door.

Three thieves rushed into Diamond Liquor Store, cleared out the registers and grabbed all the booze they could carry in a matter of minutes.

“They came in and did a lot of damage, took some stuff and left in about three or four minutes," store owner Mason Mikhail said. "It was so quick."

Mikhail showed security video to Local 4. It shows one man walking into the store at 4:04 a.m., and less than two minutes later, all three men were out the door. Police are investigating the way they broke in.

“They hit it once, they hit it again and they broke the whole frame and everything,” Mikhail said.

This is the second time in weeks that someone broke into the store, he said. Other stores in the area have also been hit recently.

“They broke into our store, and then a couple minutes after that, they broke into the store right here, about a couple miles down, and they broke into another store on Harper,” Mikhail said.

