Video shows young woman stealing package off front porch of Chesterfield Township home

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Chesterfield Township.

Video shows the woman pulling into the driveway at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday. She got out of the silver Chevy Malibu and took a package from the porch that had recently been delivered.

The woman put the stolen package in her car and drove away, police said.

Police said the woman is in her late teens to early 20s with a medium build and dark hair.

Officials said a second woman was in the passenger seat and never got out.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police at 586-949-3375.

