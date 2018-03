A malfunctioning ski lift at a resort in the country of Georgia threw skiers from their seats Friday causing several injuries.

Authorities said at least 10 people were injured as lift seats violently slammed into each other at the Gudauri resort as the lift was running at high speed, in reverse.

The lift was sped up to twice the usual operating speed.

The Georgian government sent a helicopter to transport the injured.

